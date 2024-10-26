Mathieu Olivier News: Pockets helper

Olivier notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Olivier has thrived with more ice time -- he has five points over the last four games since injuries to Columbus forwards moved him into a third-line spot. The 27-year-old winger has added four shots on net, 23 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating over seven appearances. In the long run, his toughness will be a constant, but he's unlikely to keep up this scoring pace. Still, he's in a great position to top his career high of 15 points from 2022-23.