Mathieu Olivier News: Posts two points

Olivier recorded a goal, an assist and three hits in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Canucks.

Olivier hasn't been the most consistent performer for the Blue Jackets, as he's cracked the scoresheet in only six of his 12 appearances this month. However, he's putting up solid numbers either way with nine points (six goals, three helpers) in that span. Olivier doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats, however, and he's better suited for leagues that reward physicality stats. Over 71 appearances this season, Olivier has tallied 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) while adding 270 hits and 69 blocked shots.