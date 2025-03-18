Mathieu Olivier News: Pots goal in Monday's loss

Olivier scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Olivier has six goals on 25 shots and two assists over his last 10 outings. The 28-year-old is finding extra success on offense, and it's probably a relief that he won't have to worry about job security after signing a six-year, $18 million contract extension March 5. Olivier should continue to provide the Blue Jackets with depth scoring and physicality, likely in a third-line role, for a majority of that contract. This year, he's at 16 goals, 26 points, 96 shots on net, 250 hits, 120 PIM and 68 blocked shots over 67 appearances.