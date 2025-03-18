Mathieu Olivier News: Pots goal in Monday's loss
Olivier scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.
Olivier has six goals on 25 shots and two assists over his last 10 outings. The 28-year-old is finding extra success on offense, and it's probably a relief that he won't have to worry about job security after signing a six-year, $18 million contract extension March 5. Olivier should continue to provide the Blue Jackets with depth scoring and physicality, likely in a third-line role, for a majority of that contract. This year, he's at 16 goals, 26 points, 96 shots on net, 250 hits, 120 PIM and 68 blocked shots over 67 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now