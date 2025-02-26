Mathieu Olivier News: Scores rare goal vs. Dallas
Olivier scored a goal, took two shots and recorded seven hits in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.
Olivier isn't known for his scoring prowess, but he doubled the Blue Jackets' lead just 4:37 into the second period with a tip-in. This was his 11th goal of the campaign, but it also ended a 17-game scoring drought for the 28-year-old veteran. Olivier is having a career-best season with 19 points through 58 contests, but he's also added 220 hits and 66 blocked shots to his name.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now