Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mathieu Olivier headshot

Mathieu Olivier News: Tallies again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 11:35am

Olivier scored a goal on two shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 Stadium Series win over the Red Wings.

Olivier has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. The 28-year-old pending unrestricted free agent is reportedly in negotiations to stay with the Blue Jackets, though if those talks sour, he could be a trade candidate. The physical winger is at 12 goals, nine assists, 76 shots on net, 228 hits, 99 PIM and 66 blocked shots over 60 appearances, making this a career year nearly across the board for him.

Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now