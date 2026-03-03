Mathieu Olivier News: Tallies in Monday's win
Olivier scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.
Olivier has five goals and two assists over his last eight contests, though this was his first goal since the Olympic break. Expect offense to come in inconsistent bursts for the 29-year-old winger, who doesn't see power-play time. Olivier is at nine goals, 18 points, 63 shots on net, 167 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 46 appearances this season, mainly in a third-line role.
