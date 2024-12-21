Mathieu Olivier News: Tallies in overtime loss

Olivier scored a goal on two shots, doled out five hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Olivier opened the scoring at 15:47 of the first period. The 27-year-old has four points over his last nine contests, providing modest depth offense and a big physical presence on the Blue Jackets' third line. For the season, he's at nine goals, 14 points, 42 shots on net, 62 PIM, 123 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 34 games.