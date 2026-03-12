Matias Maccelli headshot

Matias Maccelli News: Eight points in last seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Maccelli had a goal and two assists Thursday in a 6-4 win over the Ducks.

Maccelli opened the scoring after he stole the puck from Jackson LaCombe at the Toronto blueline, carried the puck through the neutral zone and went low blocker from the top of the right circle. Macelli has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last seven games, and 32 points, including 18 assists, in 55 games this season.

Matias Maccelli
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matias Maccelli See More
