Matias Maccelli News: Five-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Maccelli scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

He opened the game with a wrist shot that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy early in the first period. It was Maccelli's third goal in as many games, and it extended his point streak to five games and five points (three goals, two assists). He has eight points, including five games, in nine games since the start of February, and he's skating on the top line with Auston Matthews. Maccelli can help off the wire.

