Matias Maccelli News: Four-game, four-point streak
Maccelli scored a goal in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.
Maccelli is on a four-game, four-point scoring streak (two goals, two assists). The winger has been in and out of head coach Craig Berube's dog house for the entire season, but play like this will keep him on the ice. Maccelli's ice time shot up to 19:32 against the Rangers. He has 12 goals, 16 assists and 71 shots in 52 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matias Maccelli See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot24 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week34 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week41 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matias Maccelli See More