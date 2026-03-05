Matias Maccelli headshot

Matias Maccelli News: Four-game, four-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Maccelli scored a goal in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Maccelli is on a four-game, four-point scoring streak (two goals, two assists). The winger has been in and out of head coach Craig Berube's dog house for the entire season, but play like this will keep him on the ice. Maccelli's ice time shot up to 19:32 against the Rangers. He has 12 goals, 16 assists and 71 shots in 52 games this season.

