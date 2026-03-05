Matias Maccelli News: Nets opening goal
Maccelli scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.
Maccelli has four goals and two assists over seven games since the start of February. He has 17 shots on net in that span, well over two shots per game, compared to the 1.35 shots per game he's averaging this season. The winger is at 11 goals, 27 points, 69 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 51 appearances while mainly featuring in a middle-six role.
