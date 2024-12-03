Matias Maccelli News: Pockets helper in loss

Maccelli notched an assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

The helper put an end to Maccelli's seven-game slump. The 24-year-old is playing on the third line, but he has fairly limited scoring upside as a pass-first winger with few contributions outside of offense. He's at 10 points, 30 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 25 appearances -- he hasn't really found a groove this season, making it unlikely he will repeat his 57-point campaign from 2023-24.