Matias Maccelli News: Pots pair of goals

Maccelli scored twice on five shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Maccelli had both of Utah's goals in the first period. He's scored in just four contests this season, but three of those have been two-goal efforts. The 24-year-old winger is up to seven tallies, 15 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 43 appearances. He's getting a look on the second line -- despite his lack of production this season, he could be worth a look for fantasy managers trying to find offense.