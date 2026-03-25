Matias Maccelli News: Provides pair of assists

Maccelli notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Maccelli hasn't scored in seven games, but he has five assists in that span. The winger is filling a middle-six role and remains on the second power-play unit, but his offense tends to be a bit sporadic, and he offers no upside in non-scoring areas. He's earned 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) with 84 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 62 outings this season.