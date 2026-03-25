Matias Maccelli headshot

Matias Maccelli News: Provides pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Maccelli notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Maccelli hasn't scored in seven games, but he has five assists in that span. The winger is filling a middle-six role and remains on the second power-play unit, but his offense tends to be a bit sporadic, and he offers no upside in non-scoring areas. He's earned 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) with 84 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 62 outings this season.

Matias Maccelli
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matias Maccelli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matias Maccelli See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago