Matias Maccelli News: Records helper Friday

Maccelli logged an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Maccelli has a goal and two helpers over his last four contests. He started the year in the bottom six but has earned a second-line role more recently, and it appears to be helping his offense. The winger is up to nine points, 24 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 17 outings. Maccelli doesn't offer a lot of category coverage in fantasy, but he's decent as a depth scorer with power-play time.