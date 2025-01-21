Matias Maccelli News: Scores, takes three shots Monday
Maccelli had a goal and took three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Maccelli found the back of the net in the third period and tallied his eighth goal of the campaign. The 24-year-old winger is far from being the most productive player on the Utah roster, but he's going through a prolific stretch with five goals and six points over his last eight contests.
