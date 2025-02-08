Matias Maccelli News: Snags power-play assist

Maccelli provided a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Maccelli's playing time has started to waver -- he's been in a bottom-six role lately and was scratched twice in the previous five contests. He helped out on a Josh Doan tally in Saturday's games. Maccelli has struggled this season, earning 18 points (three on the power play), 82 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 52 appearances. Utah's influx of prospects into the top six has negatively impacted Maccelli's ability to serve as a playmaker on a scoring line, hence the drop in his production after a 57-point 2023-24 campaign.