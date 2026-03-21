Matias Maccelli headshot

Matias Maccelli News: Two helpers in Friday's OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Maccelli pocketed two assists in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The former Coyote and Mammoth helped set up the Leafs' first and last goals of the night, including William Nylander's tying tally midway through the third period. Maccelli has been on an impressive run since the Olympic break, and over the last 11 games he's racked up four goals and 11 points while seeing shifts on the top power-play unit.

Matias Maccelli
Toronto Maple Leafs
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