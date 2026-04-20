Mats Zuccarello Injury: Contending with upper-body injury
Zuccarello is unavailable for Game 2 in Dallas on Monday due to an upper-body injury.
Zuccarello is a big loss for the Wild's top six, as the Norwegian winger generated three helpers, including two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win in Game 1. Vladimir Tarasenko will slot in on the top line alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman, while Bobby Brink will suit up in Game 2 as a result of Zuccarello's absence. The veteran winger can be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 3 in Minnesota on Wednesday.
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