Mats Zuccarello

Mats Zuccarello Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Zuccarello didn't participate in Monday's practice session due to an illness, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Zuccarello missed nearly a month between mid-November and mid-December due to a lower-body injury, but he's appeared in each of the Wild's last 11 games. He's been hot recently, posting two multi-point performances over his last three outings, but his illness puts his status for Tuesday's home game against the Blues into question. If the 37-year-old is unavailable against St. Louis, the Wild could need to call up another forward since Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and Jakub Lauko (lower body) remain on injured reserve.

Mats Zuccarello
Minnesota Wild
