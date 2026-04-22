Mats Zuccarello Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Zuccarello (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Game 3 versus Dallas on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello missed Game 2 and could be in danger of sitting out another contest due to his upper-body injury. Over his last seven games, the 38-year-old Zuccarello has recorded six multi-point efforts, though he has found the back of the net just once.