Mats Zuccarello Injury: Game-time call Wednesday
Zuccarello (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Game 3 versus Dallas on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Zuccarello missed Game 2 and could be in danger of sitting out another contest due to his upper-body injury. Over his last seven games, the 38-year-old Zuccarello has recorded six multi-point efforts, though he has found the back of the net just once.
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