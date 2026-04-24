Mats Zuccarello headshot

Mats Zuccarello Injury: Game-time decision for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Zuccarello (upper body) will be a game-time call for Game 4 versus Dallas on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Zuccarello skated prior to Friday's morning practice after missing Games 2 and 3. The diminutive winger had three helpers in the Wild's lone win in Game 1. He managed 15 goals and 54 points across 59 regular-season games in 2025-26. Look for Zuccarello to replace Bobby Brink on the top line, if he returns to the lineup Saturday.

Mats Zuccarello
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mats Zuccarello See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mats Zuccarello See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
NHL
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago