Mats Zuccarello Injury: Game-time decision for Saturday
Zuccarello (upper body) will be a game-time call for Game 4 versus Dallas on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Zuccarello skated prior to Friday's morning practice after missing Games 2 and 3. The diminutive winger had three helpers in the Wild's lone win in Game 1. He managed 15 goals and 54 points across 59 regular-season games in 2025-26. Look for Zuccarello to replace Bobby Brink on the top line, if he returns to the lineup Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mats Zuccarello See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 222 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 204 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet9 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mats Zuccarello See More