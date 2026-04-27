Mats Zuccarello Injury: Practices, questionable for Game 5
Zuccarello (upper body) is questionable for Game 5 against Dallas on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Zuccarello worked on the top power-play unit during Monday's practice, which is an encouraging sign for a potential return. However, it remains unclear if he will be back in the lineup after missing the last three games. Zuccarello contributed three assists, including two on the power play, in Minnesota's 6-1 win over Dallas in Game 1 on April 18.
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