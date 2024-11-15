Fantasy Hockey
Mats Zuccarello headshot

Mats Zuccarello Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 11:05am

Zuccarello (lower body) underwent surgery Thursday night and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Zuccarello sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's game against Montreal and was placed on injured reserve Friday. He's facing a multi-week absence following his procedure, and he's unlikely to be in the mix to return until at least early-to-mid December. Matt Boldy could take on a first-line role in Zuccarello's absence.

Mats Zuccarello
Minnesota Wild
