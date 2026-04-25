Mats Zuccarello headshot

Mats Zuccarello Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Zuccarello (upper body) won't play in Game 4 versus Dallas on Saturday, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Zuccarello is set to miss his third consecutive game. He had 15 goals and 54 points in 59 regular-season outings in 2025-26. Zuccarello is likely to play on the top line when he's healthy, but for now, Bobby Brink is projected to serve in that role.

Mats Zuccarello
Minnesota Wild
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