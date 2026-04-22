Mats Zuccarello Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Zuccarello (upper body) won't play Wednesday in Game 3 versus the Stars.
Zuccarello will miss a second straight game due to the injury. He was labeled a game-time call Wednesday, which suggests he is likely in the day-to-day range. His next chance to play is Saturday in Game 4.
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