Mats Zuccarello headshot

Mats Zuccarello News: Cashes in on breakaway

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Zuccarello scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

A mishandled puck by Vegas turned into a breakaway for Zuccarello, who didn't miss on his lone shot in the game. The 38-year-old winger has three goals and two assists over five contests since the Olympic break as he continues to thrive in a top-line role. He's up to 12 goals, 38 points, 84 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 43 appearances this season. Playmaking is more of his strong suit, but Zuccarello can chip in a decent share of goals as well.

Mats Zuccarello
Minnesota Wild
