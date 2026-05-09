Mats Zuccarello News: Dishes pair of power-play helpers
Zuccarello recorded two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
Zuccarello has yet to be held off the scoresheet in his six playoff games this year. He's earned two goals and seven helpers, as well as 13 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating so far. The 38-year-old winger is likely to continue being a strong playmaker in a top-six role and on the power play.
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