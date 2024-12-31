Mats Zuccarello News: Eight points in last nine games

Zuccarello scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Zuccarello has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last nine games since his return from energy. His goal came on the power play -- it was his first PPP since his return. Zuccarello has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and 48 shots in 25 games this season. At 37, the wheels will come off his game at some point, but it doesn't look like it'll be in 2024-25.