Mats Zuccarello

Mats Zuccarello News: Ends drought with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Zuccarello scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Zuccarello snapped an eight-game point drought with the opening goal of this contest. It's an unusual quiet stretch for the top-six winger. For the season, he's at 37 points, 100 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 47 appearances. Zuccarello was on the second line Friday, and it appears to have helped reignite his offense.

Mats Zuccarello
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
