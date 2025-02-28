Mats Zuccarello News: Ends drought with goal
Zuccarello scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Zuccarello snapped an eight-game point drought with the opening goal of this contest. It's an unusual quiet stretch for the top-six winger. For the season, he's at 37 points, 100 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 47 appearances. Zuccarello was on the second line Friday, and it appears to have helped reignite his offense.
