Mats Zuccarello News: Fifth point in last six games

Zuccarello scored a goal Tuesday, and also tallied in the shootout, in a 2-1 SO victory over the Avalanche.

Zuccarello put the Wild up 1-0 at the mid-point of the second period. He took a crisp pass from Marco Rossi and wired a quick wrister from in front. It was his fifth point, including three goals, in his last six games. Zuccarello, who is 37, hasn't really show any effects of age, and he's put up 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 52 games so far. There has been a decline in his power-play production, though. Zuke has just 11 PPP so far after three consecutive seasons with at least 28 PPP.