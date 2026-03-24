Mats Zuccarello News: Four points in last five games
Zuccarello potted his 14th goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
Zuccarello has two goals and two assists in his last five games. Tuesday's goal was a fluke, but they all count the same, pretty or not. Zuccarello's pass attempt from the left circle deflected off Ryan McDonagh's skate and past Andrei Vasilevskiy. The winger has 14 goals, 29 assists, 109 shots, 23 blocks and 16 hits in 52 contests this season. His fantasy contributions remain solid despite his increasing age.
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