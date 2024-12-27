Mats Zuccarello News: Garners helper

Zuccarello posted an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Zuccarello has a helper in consecutive contests and six points over seven contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger set up Jonas Brodin's tally in the third period that sparked the Wild's rally. Zuccarello is up to 20 points, 44 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 23 appearances, but his offense may suffer if Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) misses more time after being unavailable Friday.