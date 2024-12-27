Mats Zuccarello News: Garners helper
Zuccarello posted an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.
Zuccarello has a helper in consecutive contests and six points over seven contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger set up Jonas Brodin's tally in the third period that sparked the Wild's rally. Zuccarello is up to 20 points, 44 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 23 appearances, but his offense may suffer if Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) misses more time after being unavailable Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now