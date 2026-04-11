Mats Zuccarello News: Healthy scratch Saturday
Zuccarello (rest) is expected to be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against Nashville, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Zuccarello has 15 goals and 54 points in 59 outings in 2025-26. The 38-year-old is getting to rest as the Wild look ahead to the playoffs. Nico Sturm will likely draw into the lineup to accommodate Zuccarello's game off.
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