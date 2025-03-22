Mats Zuccarello News: Just four points in eight games

Zuccarello had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Zuccarello made it 3-0 in the second period with a snap shot in the slot. He has just four points (three goals, one assist) in his last eight games, but he does have 23 shots. Zuccarello is now 37 and has 44 points in 57 appearances (0.77 points per game) this season. Over three previous campaigns, he delivered at a 0.96 points-per-game pace. His offense should pick up slightly, but his age-related decline may have started.