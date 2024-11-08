Mats Zuccarello News: Logs assist in win

Zuccarello recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Zuccarello has a goal and an assist over his last two games. The 37-year-old helped out on the first of Kirill Kaprizov's two goals in this contest. Zuccarello has done well to limit any quiet stretches this season -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of 14 games with no slump longer than two outings. The veteran winger is at 13 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-6 rating while filling his usual spots on the top line and first power-play unit.