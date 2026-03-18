Mats Zuccarello News: Nets overtime winner

Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Zuccarello had been held to three assists over his last five games. The winger found the twine at a good time, scoring 3:09 into overtime to help the Wild stave off the Blackhawks, who had rallied back from a 3-1 deficit. Zuccarello is up to 13 goals, including five game-winners, and 42 points through 49 outings this season. He continues to fill a top-six role with power-play time on the first unit.