Mats Zuccarello News: Nets overtime winner
Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Zuccarello had been held to three assists over his last five games. The winger found the twine at a good time, scoring 3:09 into overtime to help the Wild stave off the Blackhawks, who had rallied back from a 3-1 deficit. Zuccarello is up to 13 goals, including five game-winners, and 42 points through 49 outings this season. He continues to fill a top-six role with power-play time on the first unit.
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