Mats Zuccarello News: Nets power-play goal

Zuccarello scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Zuccarello's tally at 15:22 of the third period was the game-winner. The winger has three goals and two assists over eight outings in March, though that's an improvement after he was limited to one goal in eight games in February. The 37-year-old is currently playing on the second line and first power-play unit. For the season, he has 16 goals, 42 points, 120 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 55 appearances.