Mats Zuccarello News: Nets winner in overtime

Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Zuccarello had three assists over his previous five games. The winger found the twine at a good time, scoring 3:09 into the extra session to help the Wild rebound after squandering a 3-1 lead. Zuccarello is up to 13 goals, including five game-winners, and 42 points through 49 outings this season. He continues to fill a top-six role and sees power-play time on the first unit.