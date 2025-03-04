Mats Zuccarello News: One of each Tuesday

Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

A slight dip in ice time has served Zuccarello well since he linked up with Frederick Gaudreau and Marcus Johansson on the second line. Over his last three contests, Zuccarello has four points and a plus-4 rating. The 37-year-old winger is up to 40 points, 102 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 49 appearances. It may not be the high-flying style that Zuccarello can play alongside Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), but the current situation is a fine alternative as long as Zuccarello can continue to produce offense.