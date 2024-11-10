Mats Zuccarello News: Points in three straight games

Zuccarello registered an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Zuccarello has a goal and two assists during his current three-game point streak. He hasn't had a streak go past four contests yet this season, but he's been consistent as a top-line presence. The 37-year-old winger is up to six goals, eight helpers, 29 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 15 appearances this season.