Mats Zuccarello News: Produces assist Monday

Zuccarello notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Zuccarello has recorded a goal and four assists over six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. As usual, he's serving as an efficient playmaker in a top-line role. The winger has a total of seven goals, 12 assists, 43 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 22 appearances.