Mats Zuccarello News: Puts up power-play helper

Zuccarello notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Zuccarello continues to impress in January with four goals and 10 helpers, including five power-play assists, through 13 games. The 37-year-old winger has had to play a more significant part of the offense during a couple of absences for Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), who is unlikely to play again before late February. Zuccarello is now at 12 goals, 24 helpers, 10 power-play points, 83 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 38 appearances in a top-line role.