Mats Zuccarello News: Reaches 10-goal mark
Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
Zuccarello's deflected goal in the third period stood as the game-winner. He has tallied five times and added eight assists over his last 11 outings for one of his stronger stretches of the campaign. The Norwegian is up to 10 goals, 34 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 39 appearances in a top-six role.
