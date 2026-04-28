Mats Zuccarello News: Scores in return to lineup
Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Game 5.
Zuccarello missed three games due to an upper-body injury. He made his presence felt early in his return, scoring at 3:51 of the first period to give the Wild an early 1-0 lead. He hadn't scored in his last six games, but he totaled 12 assists in that span and will likely lean more to the playmaking side on offense. Zuccarello had 54 points, including 21 on the power play, over 59 regular-season contests while primarily playing on the top line and first power-play unit.
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