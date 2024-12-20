Mats Zuccarello News: Scores lone goal in loss

Zuccarello scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Friday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

The goal was Zuccarello's first in four games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's added three assists in that span while immediately reclaiming a top-line role alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Marco Rossi, who assisted on his tally. Zuccarello is up to seven goals, 18 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 20 appearances this season. Even at 37 years old, his offense remains strong, so he can help fantasy managers in need of offense, particularly assists and power-play production.