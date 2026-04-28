Mats Zuccarello News: Set to play in Game 5
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play against Dallas on Tuesday in Game 5, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Following a three-game absence, Zuccarello appears poised to occupy a top-line role in Tuesday's matchup. He should also serve on the first power-play unit. Zuccarello has three assists, one shot on goal, one blocked shot and two hits in one appearance this postseason.
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