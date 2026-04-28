Mats Zuccarello headshot

Mats Zuccarello News: Set to play in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play against Dallas on Tuesday in Game 5, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Following a three-game absence, Zuccarello appears poised to occupy a top-line role in Tuesday's matchup. He should also serve on the first power-play unit. Zuccarello has three assists, one shot on goal, one blocked shot and two hits in one appearance this postseason.

Mats Zuccarello
Minnesota Wild
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