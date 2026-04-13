Mats Zuccarello headshot

Mats Zuccarello News: Sitting again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Zuccarello (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello will rest for a second consecutive game since Minnesota's playoff seeding is secured. Regardless of whether he suits up Tuesday against the Ducks, he should return to action for the start of the postseason.

Mats Zuccarello
Minnesota Wild
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