Mats Zuccarello headshot

Mats Zuccarello News: Stays hot with two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Zuccarello supplied two assists in Sunday's 5-4 win over Detroit.

Zuccarello recorded his third consecutive multi-assist outing Sunday, which doubled as his fourth straight multi-point effort. Overall, the 38-year-old winger is up to 36 assists, 51 points, 120 shots on net and 26 blocked shots across 57 games this season. Zuccarello has not only been scorching offensively over his past few games, but has 21 points over his last 22 games. He is an integral part of Minnesota's offense and should continue to offer high-level fantasy production for the remainder of the regular season.

Mats Zuccarello
Minnesota Wild
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