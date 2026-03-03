Mats Zuccarello News: Strikes on power play

Mats Zuccarello headshot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Zuccarello scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

Both of Zuccarello's points came in the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. He has three goals and four helpers over his last seven contests, earning four of those points with the man advantage. The veteran winger is up to 11 goals, 37 points (15 on the power play), 83 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 42 appearances this season.

